Indian cricketing world was taken aback when a report by The Indian Express revealed that there is a certain someone in the team who is portraying themselves as ‘Mr Fix-it’ and looking to take the job of captain Rohit Sharma. The report came in the middle of Border Gavaskar Trophy and immediately sent shockwaves among the cricketing community while also intriguing social media users on who could be this ‘Mr Fix-it’. Now, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has provided potential candidates on who could be this mystery person.

Robin Uthappa on who is ‘Mr Fix-it’: In an interview with Lallantop, Uthappa said, “I am the kind of person, if something is going on, I directly mention it. In the team, I know people individually. But when a tour is going on, a tournament is going on, I don’t talk to any of them because every player has his own routine and mindset. At that point, it doesn’t feel right to enter into their space. So I don’t talk to anyone during a tournament, nor do I message anyone, even if they play good or bad. If they are playing bad, then I do drop a message to motivate them. If they have done well, made some records, then I congratulate them. But besides that I don’t interact.”