Who is ‘Mr Fix-it’ of Indian cricket team? Robin Uthappa spills the beans

Indian cricketing world was taken aback when a report by The Indian Express revealed that there is a certain someone in the team who is portraying themselves as ‘Mr Fix-it’ and looking to take the job of captain Rohit Sharma. The report came in the middle of Border Gavaskar Trophy and immediately sent shockwaves among the cricketing community while also intriguing social media users on who could be this ‘Mr Fix-it’. Now, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has provided potential candidates on who could be this mystery person.

Robin Uthappa on who is ‘Mr Fix-it’: In an interview with Lallantop, Uthappa said, “I am the kind of person, if something is going on, I directly mention it. In the team, I know people individually. But when a tour is going on, a tournament is going on, I don’t talk to any of them because every player has his own routine and mindset. At that point, it doesn’t feel right to enter into their space. So I don’t talk to anyone during a tournament, nor do I message anyone, even if they play good or bad. If they are playing bad, then I do drop a message to motivate them. If they have done well, made some records, then I congratulate them. But besides that I don’t interact.”

“I don’t know who is Mr Fix-it. But if he has come out. People say it is speculation. For me, in the Indian team, there is no smoke without fire. It is senior players.” In that sense, it is speculative. But there is another side to this also. But for me what do I care about, the Indian team being perceived right. Especially during the course of an important series. This is the most important series and during that, even if that happens, keep it inside, why take it outside. It could be KL Rahul, Virat Kohli. We think Rahul is not senior, he has been in the side for the last eight-nine years.” the former India cricketer added