Who is Mukul Choudhary? All you need to know about LSG youngster who scored match-winning fifty against KKR in IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) youngster Mukul Choudhary slammed 54 runs off just 27 balls to help his team beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by three wickets in their IPL 2026 match on Thursday.

PN Vishnu
Published9 Apr 2026, 11:36 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants Indian cricket player Mukul Choudhary celebrates after scoring the winning runs during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 9, 2026. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --
Lucknow Super Giants Indian cricket player Mukul Choudhary celebrates after scoring the winning runs during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 9, 2026. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) youngster Mukul Choudhary enthralled fans with an unbeaten 54 runs off 27 balls as he helped his team defeat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by three wickets in their IPL 2026 match in Kolkata on Thursday. Mukul slammed two fours and seven sixes during his knock.

Who is Mukul Choudhary?

Mukul Choudhary was born on 6 August, 2004 in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu. He represents Rajasthan in domestic cricket, and was signed up by Lucknow Super Giants for 2.60 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

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