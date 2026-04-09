Who is Mukul Choudhary? All you need to know about LSG youngster who scored match-winning fifty against KKR in IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) youngster Mukul Choudhary enthralled fans with an unbeaten 54 runs off 27 balls as he helped his team defeat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by three wickets in their IPL 2026 match in Kolkata on Thursday. Mukul slammed two fours and seven sixes during his knock.
Mukul Choudhary was born on 6 August, 2004 in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu. He represents Rajasthan in domestic cricket, and was signed up by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹2.60 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction.
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