Who is Muzna Masood Malik? Haris Rauf's wife makes headlines for supporting husband's provocative gestures in IND vs PAK

Muzna Masood Malik made headlines on Tuesday after she supported her husband's Haris Rauf's provocative gestures during the India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. If the group stage India vs Pakistan clash was marred by the handshake row, Rauf grabbed attention on Sunday with his hand gestures towards Indian fans, which went viral.

Rauf, who was stationed near the boundary rope during India's chase, responded to the jeers from Indian fans by lifting his fingers to indicate "0-6", a reference to Pakistan's groundless claims that they downed six Indian fighter jets during India's Operation Sindoor in May this year. The Pakistan pacer also mimicked crashing plane, sparking outrage online.

Adding fuel to the whole issue, Muzna Masood took to her Instagram story and posted a a picture of Rauf gesturing “0-6” with a caption that read, “Lost the match but won the battle.” Muzna Masood's childish post didn't go well with the fans on social media who trolled her.

However, she deleted her Instagram story after it went viral.

The screengrab of Muzna Masood Malik's Instagram story.

Muzna Masood Malik - All you need to know According to DailyO, Muzna Masood and Rauf were classmates and had been in a relationship for quite some time. The duo got married on December 23, 2022 in Islamabad in a traditional nikkah ceremony. Further wedding celebrations took place a year later in 2023.

A fashion model in Pakistan, Muzna Masood is believed to have been graduated in Mass Media at the International Islamic University in Islamabad (IIUI). The report also stated that Muzna Masood started her modelling career at a very young age and has also worked with several top clothing brands in Pakistan.