Who is Neetu David? Meet record-breaking Indian spinner inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Former India spinner Neetu David was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Wednesday — only the second female cricketer in the country to attain the distinction. The chairman of selectors for the Indian women's team was also joined by South African legend Ab de Villiers and former England captain Alastair Cook in the hallowed space.

"It is truly an honour to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, something that I consider to be the highest recognition available to anyone who puts on their national team jersey. “This comes after a lifetime of dedication to this great sport, and it caps a very special journey for me to get to this point. To be considered a Hall of Famer alongside the greatest players that ever lived is humbling, and I am thrilled to be part of this exclusive club,” she was quoted as saying in an ICC release.

Who is Neetu David? David appeared in 10 Test matches and 97 ODIs between 1995 and 2008 and continues to hold the record for the best figures (8/53) by a woman in an individual Test innings. The 47-year-old is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs cricket with 141 scalps from 97 matches at a miserly bowling average of 16.34. She was also the first female player from the country to claim 100 wickets in the 50-over game.

David was part of the team as the Indian team reached the ICC Women's World Cup final for the first time and topped the wicket-taking list.

She made her first international appearance for India as a 17-year-old in a Test against New Zealand in 1995. David took four wickets during the contest and was again selected for the ODI leg of that tour as India claimed the New Zealand Women's Centenary Tournament.

The cricketer rose to prominence later that year as she recorded sensational figures of 8/53 — still the best individual bowling spell in a single innings of a women's Test — against England in Jamshedpur as India fell to a narrow two-run loss.

She retired from international cricket in 2006 — before reversing that decision two years later to make a brief appearance at the Asia Cup and an Indian tour of England. She played her final domestic match in 2013.