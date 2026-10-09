Who is Nic Maddinson? Australian beats cancer to make national team return after 10 years during SA vs AUS 1st Test

Nic Maddinson made a fairytale return to the highest level of cricket after the Australian batter battled cancer to make the playing XI for the first time in 10 years on Friday during the first Test against South Africa in Durban. Maddinson was the only change in the Australian line-up from the last Test against Bangladesh in Mackay in August.

Maddinson made his debut for Australia back in 2016, with his first three Tests coming against South Africa and Pakistan. However, a string of poor knocks made him out of reckoning. Notably, Maddinson wasn't on Australian radar for this Test series.

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He was called up as a replacement for injured Cameron Green but got a chance to play in the Durban Test after Josh Inglis was ruled out of the first game due to a finger injury. The 34-year-old is opening the batting with Travis Head, while Matt Renshaw will fill Green's void at no.5.

Nic Maddison's battle with cancer It was in April 2025, when Maddinson was diagnosed with testicular cancer and spread to his lung and lymph nodes. He completed course of chemotherapy in July 2025 and resumed cricket only in September after making a complete recovery, following a go ahead from his doctors after eight weeks from his final round of treatment.

Although he missed the initial stages of 2025-26 Australian season, Maddison made a comeback in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Sydney Thunder, playing in five matches.

Most recently, Maddison scored 126 for New South Wales against Victoria in Australia's domestic one-day competition. Notably, he has not played any first-class cricket since March 2025. Recently, Maddison was named the captain of New South Wales for the 2026/27 Sheffield Shield season.

Australia vs South Africa 1st Test toss news Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat at Kingsmead. "He is settled where his game is at," said Cummins of the choice of Maddinson, who got the nod ahead of all-rounder Cooper Connolly.

South Africa named their team on Thursday, going with two spinners and recalling Anrich Nortje to play in a first class match for the first time in almost four years Lead attack bowler Kagiso Rabada was left out to continue his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury.

Captain Temba Bavuma said Nortje offered "x-factor" with the pace of his bowling. "We would have liked to bat first but we'll have to do the job with the ball and exploit whatever moisture there is," Bavuma added.

Australia vs South Africa 1st Test playing XIs South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (C), Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Anrich Nortje