Who is Nic Maddinson? Australian beats cancer to make national team return after 10 years during SA vs AUS 1st Test

Nic Maddinson made a fairytale return to the highest level of cricket after the Australian batter battled cancer to make the playing XI for the first time in 10 years on Friday during the first Test against South Africa in Durban. Maddinson was the only change in the Australian line-up from the last Test against Bangladesh in Mackay in August.

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Maddinson made his debut for Australia back in 2016, with his first three Tests coming against South Africa and Pakistan. However, a string of poor knocks made him out of reckoning. Notably, Maddinson wasn't on Australian radar for this Test series.

Also Read | SA vs AUS: Why South Africa will play two specialist spinners in first Test

He was called up as a replacement for injured Cameron Green but got a chance to play in the Durban Test after Josh Inglis was ruled out of the first game due to a finger injury. The 34-year-old is opening the batting with Travis Head, while Matt Renshaw will fill Green's void at no.5.

Nic Maddison's battle with cancer It was in April 2025, when Maddinson was diagnosed with testicular cancer and spread to his lung and lymph nodes. He completed course of chemotherapy in July 2025 and resumed cricket only in September after making a complete recovery, following a go ahead from his doctors after eight weeks from his final round of treatment.

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Although he missed the initial stages of 2025-26 Australian season, Maddison made a comeback in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Sydney Thunder, playing in five matches.

Most recently, Maddison scored 126 for New South Wales against Victoria in Australia's domestic one-day competition. Notably, he has not played any first-class cricket since March 2025. Recently, Maddison was named the captain of New South Wales for the 2026/27 Sheffield Shield season.

Australia vs South Africa 1st Test toss news Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat at Kingsmead. "He is settled where his game is at," said Cummins of the choice of Maddinson, who got the nod ahead of all-rounder Cooper Connolly.

South Africa named their team on Thursday, going with two spinners and recalling Anrich Nortje to play in a first class match for the first time in almost four years Lead attack bowler Kagiso Rabada was left out to continue his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury.

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Captain Temba Bavuma said Nortje offered "x-factor" with the pace of his bowling. "We would have liked to bat first but we'll have to do the job with the ball and exploit whatever moisture there is," Bavuma added.

Australia vs South Africa 1st Test playing XIs South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (C), Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Anrich Nortje

Australia: Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey (WK), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (C), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in