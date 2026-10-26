Who is Prabhsimran Singh? Punjab Kings' swashbuckling opener delivers for Punjab in Ranji Trophy 2026-27 vs Hyderabad

Prabhsimran Singh made a patient 81 as Punjab recovered from two wickets down for 62 to finish Day 1 against Hyderabad at 289/6 in their Elite Group B clash on Monday at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad. Batting first after winning the toss, Punjab didn't start the way they wanted, losing both the openers early.

Unlike the opening spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Punjab Kings, Prabhsimran bats in the middle order for the state in red-ball cricket. Coming to bat at no.3, the right-hander initially took time. He didn't rush and played according to the situation, thus reviving Punjab.

Also Read | IND vs ZIM: Aakash Chopra urges India to play Prabhsimran Singh in third T20I

After the dismissal of Vihaan Malhotra, Prabhsimran forged a 48-run stand with Harnoor Singh for the second wicket, before forging another 43 runs with captain Uday Saharan for the third wicket to steady the innings. He put on 34 runs for the fourth wicket with Jashanpreet Singh.

The Punjab Kings star missed on a well-deserved hundred after being clean bowled by Chinntla Rakshan Readdi for 81 off 126 balls, that included nine fours and one six. Half-centuries from Salil Arora and Ramandeep Singh took Punjab to a respectable total at the end of the day.

Prabhsimran Singh - All you need to know Prabhsimran is a well known name in Indian cricket, especially after his heroics with the bat in the IPL for Punjab Kings. Born in Patiala, Prabhsimran came through the ranks of age-group cricket in Punjab to make his way into the senior team. He made his List A debut for India against Afghanistan in the 2018 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Prabhsimran made his T20 debut for Punjab in 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His Ranji Trophy debut finally came in the 2021–22 season. He is a cousin of fellow Punjab and IPL cricketer Anmolpreet Singh.

In IPL, Prabhsimran was first picked by Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) ahead of the 2019 season. He was again bought by the same franchise at the 2022 auction for ₹60 lakhs. Prabhsimran's breakout season came in IPL 2023, where he scored 358 runs, with a best of 103, which knocked Delhi Capitals out of the playoffs race.

However, the right-hander did not have a regular partner at the top of the order in IPL 2024. Despite that Prabhsimran held onto his spot with strong starts, and finished with 334 runs in 14 matches. Ahead of the 2025 mega auction, Prabhsimran was one of the two players retained by Punjab Kings.

Also Read | Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh eyes rare IPL feat; details here