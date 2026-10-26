Who is Prabhsimran Singh? Punjab Kings' swashbuckling opener delivers for Punjab in Ranji Trophy 2026-27 vs Hyderabad

Prabhsimran Singh made a patient 81 as Punjab recovered from two wickets down for 62 to finish Day 1 against Hyderabad at 289/6 in their Elite Group B clash on Monday at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad. Batting first after winning the toss, Punjab didn't start the way they wanted, losing both the openers early.

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Unlike the opening spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Punjab Kings, Prabhsimran bats in the middle order for the state in red-ball cricket. Coming to bat at no.3, the right-hander initially took time. He didn't rush and played according to the situation, thus reviving Punjab.

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After the dismissal of Vihaan Malhotra, Prabhsimran forged a 48-run stand with Harnoor Singh for the second wicket, before forging another 43 runs with captain Uday Saharan for the third wicket to steady the innings. He put on 34 runs for the fourth wicket with Jashanpreet Singh.

The Punjab Kings star missed on a well-deserved hundred after being clean bowled by Chinntla Rakshan Readdi for 81 off 126 balls, that included nine fours and one six. Half-centuries from Salil Arora and Ramandeep Singh took Punjab to a respectable total at the end of the day.

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Prabhsimran Singh - All you need to know Prabhsimran is a well known name in Indian cricket, especially after his heroics with the bat in the IPL for Punjab Kings. Born in Patiala, Prabhsimran came through the ranks of age-group cricket in Punjab to make his way into the senior team. He made his List A debut for India against Afghanistan in the 2018 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Prabhsimran made his T20 debut for Punjab in 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His Ranji Trophy debut finally came in the 2021–22 season. He is a cousin of fellow Punjab and IPL cricketer Anmolpreet Singh.

In IPL, Prabhsimran was first picked by Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) ahead of the 2019 season. He was again bought by the same franchise at the 2022 auction for ₹60 lakhs. Prabhsimran's breakout season came in IPL 2023, where he scored 358 runs, with a best of 103, which knocked Delhi Capitals out of the playoffs race.

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However, the right-hander did not have a regular partner at the top of the order in IPL 2024. Despite that Prabhsimran held onto his spot with strong starts, and finished with 334 runs in 14 matches. Ahead of the 2025 mega auction, Prabhsimran was one of the two players retained by Punjab Kings.

Also Read | Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh eyes rare IPL feat; details here

He repaid the franchise with making 549 runs and formed a formidable opening pair with Priyansh Arya. Prabhsimran's form continued in IPL 2026, scoring 510 runs, and played a crucial role for the side. He was called by India during their T20I tour of Zimbwbwe in 2026, but didn't play.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in