Who is Prasidh Krishna? Karnataka fast-bowler brings India back in the game during IND vs SL 2nd Test in Colombo

Prasidh Krishna brought India back into the game on Day 3 of the second Test against Sri Lanka after the Karnataka pacer broke the fourth-wicket stand between Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis at the Sinhalese Sports Clubs in Colombo on Tuesday.

Having played just eight Tests since his debut in the longest format in 2023, Krishna has been on and off the national side due to inconsistency. With no Jasprit Bumrah in the side for this series against Sri Lanka, Krishna was an automatic choice for the Indian selectors to partner Mohammed Siraj.

After contributing with three wickets during India's first Test win in Galle last week, Krishna was right on the money from the onset in this Test. After India declared at 503/9 in the first innings on Day 2 on Monday, Krishna picked up one wicket as Sri Lanka ended the second day at 8/2.

On Day 3, the 30-year-old removed Kamil Mishara to set the tone for India before Sooriyabandara and Mendis put on a 87-run stand in 126 deliveries to rescue the Island nation from being at 35/3 inside 10 overs. However, Krishna ensured Sri Lanka do not go above India before lunch.

Extracting bounce from the pitch, Krishna banged short, forcing Mendis to go for the pull. The ball went straight up in the air as Ravindra Jadeja took a simple catch at mid-wicket. Mendis' dismissal triggered a middle-order collapse for Sri Lanka as the hosts lost their next three wickets for 51 runs.

All you need to know about Prasidh Krishna The tall lanky pacer came into spotlight in 2015 when Krishna took a five-wicket haul for Karnataka against Bangladesh A, including a wicket of the first ball. Notably, Karnataka were missing all of their frontline pacers at that time. Karnataka went on to win the game by four wickets.

However, despite that impressive spell, Krishna had to wait for two more years before breaking into the state one-day side and also made his T20 debut in 2018 for Karnataka. The right-arm seamer was never a regular in the Ranji Trophy side for Karnataka and played more List A matches.

He was Karnataka's joint second-highest wicket-taker during their triumphant 2017-18 Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, which ultimately opened his gates into the world of Indian Premier League (IPL) Krishna was picked up by three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2018.

Prasidh Krishna's IPL journey Coming in as a injury replacement for Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Krishna made his IPL debut against KKR against Mumbai Indians and picked up an impressive 10 wickets in seven games that season.

Although Krishna couldn't manage just eight wickets in the next two seasons for KKR, he played a crucial role in KKR's road to the IPL final in 2021, with 12 wickets in his kitty. The next year, Krishna was bought by Rajasthan Royals, where he picked up 19 wickets in 17 matches.

Unfortunately, a lumbar stress fracture and a quad injury ruled Krishna out of action in the 2023 and 2024 seasons respectively before Gujarat Titans splashed ₹9.5 crore to acquire his services for just before IPL 2025.