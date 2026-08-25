Who is Prasidh Krishna? Karnataka fast-bowler brings India back in the game during IND vs SL 2nd Test in Colombo

Prasidh Krishna brought India back into the game on Day 3 of the second Test against Sri Lanka after the Karnataka pacer broke the fourth-wicket stand between Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis at the Sinhalese Sports Clubs in Colombo on Tuesday.

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Having played just eight Tests since his debut in the longest format in 2023, Krishna has been on and off the national side due to inconsistency. With no Jasprit Bumrah in the side for this series against Sri Lanka, Krishna was an automatic choice for the Indian selectors to partner Mohammed Siraj.

After contributing with three wickets during India's first Test win in Galle last week, Krishna was right on the money from the onset in this Test. After India declared at 503/9 in the first innings on Day 2 on Monday, Krishna picked up one wicket as Sri Lanka ended the second day at 8/2.

On Day 3, the 30-year-old removed Kamil Mishara to set the tone for India before Sooriyabandara and Mendis put on a 87-run stand in 126 deliveries to rescue the Island nation from being at 35/3 inside 10 overs. However, Krishna ensured Sri Lanka do not go above India before lunch.

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Extracting bounce from the pitch, Krishna banged short, forcing Mendis to go for the pull. The ball went straight up in the air as Ravindra Jadeja took a simple catch at mid-wicket. Mendis' dismissal triggered a middle-order collapse for Sri Lanka as the hosts lost their next three wickets for 51 runs.

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All you need to know about Prasidh Krishna The tall lanky pacer came into spotlight in 2015 when Krishna took a five-wicket haul for Karnataka against Bangladesh A, including a wicket of the first ball. Notably, Karnataka were missing all of their frontline pacers at that time. Karnataka went on to win the game by four wickets.

However, despite that impressive spell, Krishna had to wait for two more years before breaking into the state one-day side and also made his T20 debut in 2018 for Karnataka. The right-arm seamer was never a regular in the Ranji Trophy side for Karnataka and played more List A matches.

He was Karnataka's joint second-highest wicket-taker during their triumphant 2017-18 Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, which ultimately opened his gates into the world of Indian Premier League (IPL) Krishna was picked up by three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2018.

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Prasidh Krishna's IPL journey Coming in as a injury replacement for Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Krishna made his IPL debut against KKR against Mumbai Indians and picked up an impressive 10 wickets in seven games that season.

Although Krishna couldn't manage just eight wickets in the next two seasons for KKR, he played a crucial role in KKR's road to the IPL final in 2021, with 12 wickets in his kitty. The next year, Krishna was bought by Rajasthan Royals, where he picked up 19 wickets in 17 matches.

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Unfortunately, a lumbar stress fracture and a quad injury ruled Krishna out of action in the 2023 and 2024 seasons respectively before Gujarat Titans splashed ₹9.5 crore to acquire his services for just before IPL 2025.

The move paid great dividends for Gujarat Titans as the pacer won the Purple Cap with 25 wickets, followed by 16 scalps in the 2026 season.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in