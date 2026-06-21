Subscribe

Who is Prema Rawat? Uttarakhand leg-spinner makes debut during India vs South Africa at Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Prema Rawat made her India debut at the Women's T20 world Cup 2026 against South Africa as the 24-year-old replaced injured Shreyanka Patil in the side.

Koushik Paul
Published21 Jun 2026, 08:46 PM IST
Prema Rawat received her maiden Inia cap in Manchester at the Women's T20 World Cup 2026.
Prema Rawat received her maiden Inia cap in Manchester at the Women's T20 World Cup 2026.
AI Quick Read

Prema Rawat made her India debut directly at the Women's World Cup 2026 against South Africa on Sunday at the Old Trafgord, after replacing Shreyanka Patil. Rawat was already with the India A team in England. Patil, who is one of the most influential figures in the Indian squad, sustained an ankle injury against Netherlands at the Women's World Cup 2026.

Advertisement

Following her injury, Patil was stretchered off the pitch. “Shreyanka is missing because of her injury. In place of her, Prema is going to make her debut,” Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who is playing her 200th T20I said at the coin toss. “Just to enjoy. I think I’m more nervous playing 200th game and she is someone who looks very calm,” added Harmanpreet.

Hailing from Uttarakhand, Rawat caught the selector's eye after her impressive outing at the Women's Premier League. She was picked in the India A side for the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars where Rawat picked eight wickets at an average of 9.62.

All you need to know about Prema Rawat

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
HomeSportsCricket NewsWho is Prema Rawat? Uttarakhand leg-spinner makes debut during India vs South Africa at Women's T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts