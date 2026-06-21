Who is Prema Rawat? Uttarakhand leg-spinner makes debut during India vs South Africa at Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Prema Rawat made her India debut directly at the Women's World Cup 2026 against South Africa on Sunday at the Old Trafgord, after replacing Shreyanka Patil. Rawat was already with the India A team in England. Patil, who is one of the most influential figures in the Indian squad, sustained an ankle injury against Netherlands at the Women's World Cup 2026.

Advertisement

Following her injury, Patil was stretchered off the pitch. “Shreyanka is missing because of her injury. In place of her, Prema is going to make her debut,” Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who is playing her 200th T20I said at the coin toss. “Just to enjoy. I think I’m more nervous playing 200th game and she is someone who looks very calm,” added Harmanpreet.

Hailing from Uttarakhand, Rawat caught the selector's eye after her impressive outing at the Women's Premier League. She was picked in the India A side for the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars where Rawat picked eight wickets at an average of 9.62.

All you need to know about Prema Rawat

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in