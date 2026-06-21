Who is Prema Rawat? Uttarakhand leg-spinner makes debut during India vs South Africa at Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Prema Rawat made her India debut directly at the Women's World Cup 2026 against South Africa on Sunday at the Old Trafgord, after replacing Shreyanka Patil. Rawat was already with the India A team in England. Patil, who is one of the most influential figures in the Indian squad, sustained an ankle injury against Netherlands at the Women's World Cup 2026.
Following her injury, Patil was stretchered off the pitch. “Shreyanka is missing because of her injury. In place of her, Prema is going to make her debut,” Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who is playing her 200th T20I said at the coin toss. “Just to enjoy. I think I’m more nervous playing 200th game and she is someone who looks very calm,” added Harmanpreet.
Hailing from Uttarakhand, Rawat caught the selector's eye after her impressive outing at the Women's Premier League. She was picked in the India A side for the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars where Rawat picked eight wickets at an average of 9.62.
All you need to know about Prema Rawat