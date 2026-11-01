Who is Prince Yadav? Meet the LSG fast bowler who went from IPL breakout to India's yorker specialist

Prince Yadav’s journey from tennis-ball cricket on dusty grounds in Delhi’s outskirts to a key role in India’s T20 attack is built on pace, hard work and smart execution. The 24-year-old Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler from Najafgarh has turned the lessons of his early days into a weapon that batters find hard to handle in the final overs.

Advertisement

Where did Prince Yadav learn his skills? Prince Yadav believes tennis-ball cricket gave him his quick arm speed. He often practised with a wet tennis ball, which grew heavier on dewy Delhi evenings. Bowling with that extra weight trained him to fire in yorkers as fast as he could and helped build the strength and consistency he now shows in matches.

Also Read | Suryansh Shedge and Prince Yadav make T20I debuts in India vs Ireland 2nd T20I

How did the IPL change his career? Lucknow Super Giants signed Prince Yadav at his base price before the 2025 season. He took three wickets in his first IPL campaign, a modest start.

IPL 2026 was his breakout season. He picked up 16 wickets in 14 matches and finished as LSG's leading wicket-taker. One of his standout moments came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, when a sharp delivery jagged back through Virat Kohli's defence and knocked over his off stump.

Advertisement

Across two seasons, he has taken 19 wickets from 20 IPL matches.

Those performances earned him an India call-up. He made his ODI debut against Afghanistan in June 2026, then took 3/21 on his T20I debut against Ireland later that month.

How does he bowl at the death? Prince Yadav has quickly become a specialist in the 16th to 20th overs. He bowls fast yorkers, clocking speeds around 140 kmph, and uses low full tosses as his back-up ball. In the 10 death overs he has bowled for India, he has conceded just under 10 runs an over, taken five wickets and given away only one six.

He mostly aims at the base of off stump or just outside it, which gives batters little room to work the ball behind the wicketkeeper. Even when he misses his yorker, the delivery tends to become a low full toss rather than an easy length ball to hit.

Advertisement

He often helps set his own field. Third man and fine leg stay deep for the edges, while mid-wicket is left fairly open, because a well-placed yorker is very hard to hit in that direction.

Also Read | WATCH: Prince Yadav forces Finn Allen to scoop into trouble during IND vs NZ

Looking ahead Since switching to the leather ball, Prince Yadav has added more variety to his bowling and shown he can trouble quality batters. The yorker is still his signature weapon, first learned on Delhi's dusty grounds and now sharpened for international cricket.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.