Who is Priya Saroj? Samajwadi Party MP to marry KKR star Rinku Singh on December 4 in Lucknow

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is set to marry Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament Priya Saroj on 4 December, 2026, in Lucknow. While Rinku has made a name for himself through his performances for India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), his prospective wife has established her own identity in Indian politics.

Priya, who represents the Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, is among the youngest members of Parliament in the country.

The 27-year-old entered electoral politics in 2024 and won her maiden Lok Sabha election on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

Who is Priya Saroj? Born on 23 November 1998 in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Priya Saroj comes from a family with a political background. Her father, Tufani Saroj, is a three-time former Lok Sabha MP and currently serves as a Samajwadi Party MLA from the Kerakat Assembly constituency.

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Priya completed her schooling at the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi. She subsequently graduated from Delhi University and obtained a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from Amity University, Noida, in 2022.

Before entering electoral politics, Priya practised law at the Supreme Court of India. She had initially been preparing for judicial services examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, her political journey took shape when she contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Priya Saroj's political career Priya made her electoral debut in the 2024 general elections from the Machhlishahr constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Contesting on a Samajwadi Party ticket, she defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party's sitting MP BP Saroj by a margin of 35,850 votes.

At 25, she became one of the youngest candidates to enter the 18th Lok Sabha. She began her parliamentary tenure on 9 June, 2024.

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According to PRS Legislative Research, Priya recorded 97% attendance in Parliament during the period covered by its data up to 13 August, 2026. She participated in 20 debates and raised 85 questions in the House.

Her parliamentary interventions have included matters concerning infrastructure, education, railways and industrial development in her constituency.

How did Priya Saroj meet Rinku Singh? Priya and Rinku Singh were introduced to each other through a mutual connection. According to Priya's father, Tufani Saroj, a friend of his daughter's, whose father was associated with cricket, played a role in bringing the two together.

The couple got engaged on 8 June, 2025, at a ceremony held at The Centrum Hotel in Lucknow. The engagement was attended by several personalities from politics and cricket.

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Rinku later revealed that he had first noticed Priya through a social media fan page. He eventually contacted her after noticing that she had liked some of his photographs.