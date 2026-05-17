Who is Ravi Singh? Railways batter replaces Ravindra Jadeja to make IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals during DC vs RR

Rajasthan Royals handed Ravi Singh an Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against Delhi Capitals on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Railways batter, who also keeps wickets, replaced veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The middle-order batter was picked by Rajasthan Royals for ₹95 lakhs during the IPL 2026 auction last year in Abu Dhabi.

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Ravi's IPL debut was confirmed by Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag during the coin toss. “As far as today is concerned, there’s just one change. Jaddu is out because of workload management and all of that, and Ravi Singh comes in for us,” Parag said after being sent to bat first.

Also Read | DC vs RR preview: Wounded Delhi Capitals take on desperate Rajasthan Royals

One of the talented batters in Indian domestic circuit, Ravi has already made waves with his batting for Railways. In his first two first-class matches, ravi scored over 230 runs at an average of 77.73. In List A matches, the right-hander amassed 463 runs in nine games. He impressed the Rajasthan Royals scouts with his 174-plus strike rate in T20s.

Ravi was highly impressive in the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as he top-scored with 218 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 173.01.

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What happened to Ravindra Jadeja? During the coin toss, Parag mentioned Jadeja has been benched to manage his workload. However, the Rajasthan Royals social media post tells a completely different story. “Batting first: Updates Ravi Jadeja sits this one out due to a minor niggle. Ravi Singh and Adam Milne make their Royals debut!” the Rajasthan Royals wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Rajasthan Royals twitter post on Ravindra Jadeja.

Meanwhile Delhi Capitals Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first. The home side also made a single change, bringing in Tripurana Vijay, replacing Jammu and Kashmir pacer Aquib Nabi. Delhi Capitals are currently eighth in the points table and a loss against Rajasthan Royals would see them eliminated from the playoffs race.

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“We would like to bowl. There is only one change. Looking at the nature of the pitch, unfortunately Auqib Nabi misses out, and instead Vijay Tripurana is making his debut,” Axar said after winning the toss.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are placed fifth in the standings with 12 points. With Punjab Kings slumping to their sixth consecutive loss earlier in the day, Rajasthan Royals will have the chance to enter the top four with a win. Punjab Kings currently have 13 points from 13 games.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals playing XIs Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Ravi Singh, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in