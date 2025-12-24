Who is Ricky Bhui? Andhra Pradesh batter smashes hundred against Virat Kohli's Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Who is Ricky Bhui? Andhra Pradesh batter smashes hundred against Virat Kohli's Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Koushik Paul
Updated24 Dec 2025, 01:47 PM IST
Ricky Bhui scored a hundred against Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Ricky Bhui scored a hundred against Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Ricky Bhui lifted his team Andhra Pradesh with a fighting hundred against Delhi during their ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy clash on Wednesday at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) ground in Bengaluru. In at no.4. Bhui's 122 runs off 105 balls helped the Nitish Kumar Reddy-led side cross the 250-run mark against a side that has the likes of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in their playing XI.

Coming into bat after the fall of KS Bharat, Bhui along with Shaik Rasheed forged a 92-run stand to revive the Andhra Pradesh innings. While Rasheed was dismissed for 31, Bhui continued his array of strokes and stitched together a partnership of 72 runs with captain Nitish Kumar Reddy (23) for the fourth wicket.

Bhui was finally dismissed by Simarjeet Singh in the the 42nd over, after playing a little more than hundred deliveries. During his time in the crease, Bhui smashed 11 fours and seven sixes. In the end, Andhra managed to score 298/8 in 50 overs.

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWho is Ricky Bhui? Andhra Pradesh batter smashes hundred against Virat Kohli's Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.