Who is Ricky Bhui? Andhra Pradesh batter smashes hundred against Virat Kohli's Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Ricky Bhui lifted his team Andhra Pradesh with a fighting hundred against Delhi during their ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy clash on Wednesday at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) ground in Bengaluru. In at no.4. Bhui's 122 runs off 105 balls helped the Nitish Kumar Reddy-led side cross the 250-run mark against a side that has the likes of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in their playing XI.

Coming into bat after the fall of KS Bharat, Bhui along with Shaik Rasheed forged a 92-run stand to revive the Andhra Pradesh innings. While Rasheed was dismissed for 31, Bhui continued his array of strokes and stitched together a partnership of 72 runs with captain Nitish Kumar Reddy (23) for the fourth wicket.

Advertisement