Tamil Nadu spinner Sai Kishore was taken to cleaners by Priyansh Arya on Tuesday after the Delhi captain clobbered as many as five sixes in eight deliveries during their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) encounter. A couple of days after Kishore's 25 dots in his 3.5 overs, the Tamil Nadu skipper looked hapless, especially against Arya, who went on to score a record-breaking 181 off just 68 deliveries, including 19 sixes.

Kishore first came into attack in the final over of the powerplay. Batting at 39 off 16 balls, Arya took on his rival skipper from the second delivery of the over after Nitish Rana took a single on the first ball. The next five balls belonged to Arya as he smashed 6, 6, 4, 0 and 6 as Delhi took 23 runs. Kishore immediately took him off the attack.

The Gujarat Titans spinner, who was retained by his franchise for IPL 2027 a few days back, returned to bowl in the 17th over when Arya was batting at 149 off 59 deliveries. Arya sent Kishore for a six on the very first ball of his return to complete his 150 runs and went past KL Rahul for the highest individual T20 score by an Indian.

In the next two ball, Arya took seven runs off Kishore, including a six. Kishore finished with figures of 2-0-44-0.

All you need to know about Sai Kishore One of the promising left-arm spinners, Sai Kishore is a known face in Indian cricket, having made his List A debut in the 2016–17 Vijay Hazare Trophy and his First-Class debut for Tamil Nadu in 2017. He quickly grabbed the limelight by emerging as Tamil Nadu's leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy.

Kishore was a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad in 2020 but didnt play a single game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the five-time champions. He was picked by Gujarat Titans in 2022, and has since then become a crucial member of their bowling unit.

His breakthrough IPL season came in 2025, when Kishore finished with 19 wickets in 15 matches, thus playing a key role Gujarat Titans' road to the knockouts. Kishore has played only three matches for India, all coming during the Men in Blue's triumphant Asian Games 2023 campaign.

Kishore has also played County Championship matches for Surrey and Gloucestershire in England. Off the field, Kishore has a calm and mindful personality and also enjoys yoga and meditation. He also loves to sign and plays the ukulele.

What happened in Delhi vs Tamil Nadu? After Tamil Nadu chose to field first, it was on the back of Arya's explosive knock that helped Delhi post 275/5 in 20 overs, with the second-highest scorer being Anuj Rawat (29 not out in 22 balls, with a four and two sixes). It is the third-highest team total in SMAT history, with Baroda (349/5 against Sikkim in 2024) and Punjab (310/5 against Hyderabad in 2025) being the two teams to have breached 300-run mark.