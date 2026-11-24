Tamil Nadu spinner Sai Kishore was taken to cleaners by Priyansh Arya on Tuesday after the Delhi captain clobbered as many as five sixes in eight deliveries during their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) encounter. A couple of days after Kishore's 25 dots in his 3.5 overs, the Tamil Nadu skipper looked hapless, especially against Arya, who went on to score a record-breaking 181 off just 68 deliveries, including 19 sixes.

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Kishore first came into attack in the final over of the powerplay. Batting at 39 off 16 balls, Arya took on his rival skipper from the second delivery of the over after Nitish Rana took a single on the first ball. The next five balls belonged to Arya as he smashed 6, 6, 4, 0 and 6 as Delhi took 23 runs. Kishore immediately took him off the attack.

The Gujarat Titans spinner, who was retained by his franchise for IPL 2027 a few days back, returned to bowl in the 17th over when Arya was batting at 149 off 59 deliveries. Arya sent Kishore for a six on the very first ball of his return to complete his 150 runs and went past KL Rahul for the highest individual T20 score by an Indian.

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In the next two ball, Arya took seven runs off Kishore, including a six. Kishore finished with figures of 2-0-44-0.

All you need to know about Sai Kishore One of the promising left-arm spinners, Sai Kishore is a known face in Indian cricket, having made his List A debut in the 2016–17 Vijay Hazare Trophy and his First-Class debut for Tamil Nadu in 2017. He quickly grabbed the limelight by emerging as Tamil Nadu's leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy.

Kishore was a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad in 2020 but didnt play a single game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the five-time champions. He was picked by Gujarat Titans in 2022, and has since then become a crucial member of their bowling unit.

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His breakthrough IPL season came in 2025, when Kishore finished with 19 wickets in 15 matches, thus playing a key role Gujarat Titans' road to the knockouts. Kishore has played only three matches for India, all coming during the Men in Blue's triumphant Asian Games 2023 campaign.

Kishore has also played County Championship matches for Surrey and Gloucestershire in England. Off the field, Kishore has a calm and mindful personality and also enjoys yoga and meditation. He also loves to sign and plays the ukulele.

What happened in Delhi vs Tamil Nadu? After Tamil Nadu chose to field first, it was on the back of Arya's explosive knock that helped Delhi post 275/5 in 20 overs, with the second-highest scorer being Anuj Rawat (29 not out in 22 balls, with a four and two sixes). It is the third-highest team total in SMAT history, with Baroda (349/5 against Sikkim in 2024) and Punjab (310/5 against Hyderabad in 2025) being the two teams to have breached 300-run mark.

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In reply, Tamil Nadu were all out for 159 in 18.3 overs, thanks to seven wickets between Suyash Sharma and Digvesh Singh Rathi. While Suyash accounted for 3/21, Rathi bagged 4/37. For Tamil Nadu, Shahrukh Khan top scored with 30 off 19 deliveries.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in