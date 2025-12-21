Who is Sameer Minhas? Pakistan opener smashes 172 off 113 balls in U-19 Asia Cup final in Dubai during IND vs PAK

Sameer Minhas smashed the Indian bowlers at his own will as the Pakistan opener exploited the opposition with a majestic 172 runs in the final against India in the U-19 Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday. Sent into bat first, Minhas, who had a terrific run in the tournament, played his shots with utmost ease, leaving no answers for the Indians.

With the likes of Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Kanishk Chouhan in their side, the Indian bowlers were expected to dominate, like they did against the Boys in Green in the group stage. But Minhas's hundred in 71 deliveries jeopardised all India's plans.

Advertisement

Also Read | IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup final LIVE SCORE: Sameer Minhas destroys India in Dubai

In the process, Minhas also became the second-fastest to score a hundred in the ongoing U19 Asia Cup 2025, just below India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Samee Minhas - All you need to know Minhas comes from a family of cricketers. At 19 years, Minhas is the younger brother of Arafat Minhas, who played four T20Is for the Pakistan senior men's side in 2023 and 2024. Minhas impressed in the game at a young age, prompting his father to enroll Minhas into local clubs.

Advertisement

He made his foray into professional cricket through school teams and excelled in age-group tournaments. At the domestic circuit, Minhas represented Lahore and made his debut in 2022 in the domestic one-day matches.

In the U-19 Asia Cup 2025, Minhas started with a bang, scoring 177 not out against Malaysia in their campaign opener. However, against India, Minhas managed just nine runs before returning to form once again with 44 and 69 not out against UAE and Bangladesh (in semifinals).

Minhas' 172 powers Pakistan to 347/8 Riding on Minhas' hundred, Pakistan posted 340/8 in their allotted 50 overs. He had crucial partnerships of 92 runs with Usman Khan for the second wicket, 137 runs with Ahmed Hussain for the third wicket and 42 runs with captain Farhan Yousaf.

Advertisement