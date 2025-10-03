Who is Sana Mir? What's ‘Azad Kashmir’ controversy all about before IND vs PAK in ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Explained

Days after the Asia Cup 2025, where off-field issues between India and Pakistan took centre stage, former Pakistan women's cricket captain Sana Mir's “Azad Kashmir” remark during the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 has stirred fresh controversy on social media. During the Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash on Thursday in Colombo, Sana Mir referred to batter Natalia Pervaiz's hometown as “Azad Kashmir”.

Natalia Pervaiz, who made her international debut for Pakistan in 2017, comes from Bandala, which falls under Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“A lot of these players are new, Natalia comes from Kashmir… Azad Kashmir, but has played most of her cricket in Lahore,” Mir, who is a part of the tournament's commentary panel, said on air. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is being hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka. Mir's comments came at a time when border tensions between India and Pakistan are high following the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people on 22 April earlier this year. India retaliated with Operation Sindoor.

Mir's comments did not sit well with Indian fans on social media, with several urging the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take note. Her comments come just days before the high-octane India vs Pakistan clash in the Women's World Cup. The match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on 5 October.

Who is Sana Mir? All you need to know Sana Mir is a former Pakistan women's team captain who retired from international cricket in 2019. Regarded as a trailblazer in Pakistan women's cricket, the all-rounder played 120 ODIs and 106 T20Is, scoring 1,630 and 802 runs respectively. She also took 151 ODI wickets and 89 T20I scalps.

Mir became the first Pakistani woman to take 100 wickets in ODIs. Having made her international debut in 2009, she rose to become the first Pakistani woman to attain the No. 1 spot in ICC women's rankings for ODI bowlers in 2018. She also led Pakistan to two Asian Games gold medals in 2010 and 2014 in women's cricket.