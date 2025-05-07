Who is Sediqullah Atal? Delhi Capitals' new Afghanistan recruit for rest of IPL 2025, replacing Harry Brook

Delhi Capitals has announced Afghanistan batter Sediqullah Atal as a replacement for England's Harry Brook. Brook withdrew from IPL 2025 before the start of the season.

Atal was part of Afghanistan's inspiring run in the ICC ODI Champions Trophy in March. He scored a fine 85 against Australia in the group stage match. He has played 49 matches in T20s and has scored 1507 runs at an average of 34.25, including 13 half-centuries.

Kabul Premier League Atal's initial breakthrough came during the Kabul Premier League 2023. He smashed 48 runs in a single over, including 7 sixes in that over.

Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Sediqullah Atal played a pivotal role in Afghanistan’s title win at the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024, topping the run-scorers’ chart with 368 runs in five matches.

Coach's words Hemang Badani, the Head Coach of Delhi Capitals, welcomed the left-hander to the franchise, “We are excited to welcome Atal to the Delhi Capitals. He is an exciting, young talent who has impressed everyone with his performances for both the Afghanistan youth and senior teams. Going into this important phase of the tournament, his presence will certainly add depth to our batting lineup.”

Delhi Capitals, IPL 2025 Delhi Capitals are currently occupying the fourth place in the race to the playoffs and their equation is fairly straightforward. They have taken 13 points from 11 matches and their remaining games are against the three teams in the top four. Beating PBKS (3rd), GT (1st) and MI (4th) will put them in the playoffs.

Overseas batter issue DC have signed 7 overseas players in the IPL auction. Of the five batting options, Harry brook left before the start of the season, Jake Fraser-McGurk was dropped after a string of low scores and Faf du plessis missed out a few games due to fitness issues. Atal's signing should alleviate some of the concerns