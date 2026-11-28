Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Shakir Gandhi has been linked with IPLfranchise Mumbai Indians. Fan accounts on social media have claimed that he impressed at the franchise's trials by hitting 55 runs off just 19 balls. It is to be noted that Livemint could not independently verify this.

Who is Shakir Gandhi? Shakir Habib Gandhi is a left-handed wicketkeeper-batter from Bengal, born on October 8, 1999. He is part of Bengal's 19-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026, led by Abhimanyu Easwaran. He shares the wicketkeeping role in that squad with Abishek Porel. He has also played for Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

What is being claimed about the Mumbai Indians trials? Fan accounts on social media have claimed that Shakir Gandhi stood out at the Mumbai Indians trials with a 19-ball 55. They have also suggested the franchise could look at him. However, Mumbai Indians have made no official comment about this.

How has Shakir Gandhi performed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026? Shakir Gandhi has been one of Bengal's most consistent batters this season. He scored 182 runs in five innings at an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of nearly 148, hitting 14 fours and seven sixes.

His best innings came when Bengal needed it most. On November 26, Bengal faced Rajasthan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in a must-win group game. Bengal had slipped to 32 for 4, and Gandhi hit 69 off 43 balls, with four fours and four sixes, at a strike rate of just over 160. That carried Bengal to 157 for 9.

His knock still wasn't enough. Rajasthan reached 162 for 4 in 16.4 overs to win by six wickets, and Bengal were knocked out.

What happens next? Bengal's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign is over, so Shakir Gandhi's next big opportunity depends on IPL interest. If the claims about the Mumbai Indians trials turn out to be accurate, a strong trial on top of his best domestic T20 season could put him in the frame.

Mumbai Indians will go into the IPL 2027 auction in Goa on December 16 with nine squad slots to fill, two of them for overseas players. The five-time champions retained 16 players, including Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma and Arshdeep Singh, who was traded in.

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