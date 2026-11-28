Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Shakir Gandhi has been linked with IPLfranchise Mumbai Indians. Fan accounts on social media have claimed that he impressed at the franchise's trials by hitting 55 runs off just 19 balls. It is to be noted that Livemint could not independently verify this.

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Who is Shakir Gandhi? Shakir Habib Gandhi is a left-handed wicketkeeper-batter from Bengal, born on October 8, 1999. He is part of Bengal's 19-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026, led by Abhimanyu Easwaran. He shares the wicketkeeping role in that squad with Abishek Porel. He has also played for Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

What is being claimed about the Mumbai Indians trials? Fan accounts on social media have claimed that Shakir Gandhi stood out at the Mumbai Indians trials with a 19-ball 55. They have also suggested the franchise could look at him. However, Mumbai Indians have made no official comment about this.

How has Shakir Gandhi performed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026? Shakir Gandhi has been one of Bengal's most consistent batters this season. He scored 182 runs in five innings at an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of nearly 148, hitting 14 fours and seven sixes.

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His best innings came when Bengal needed it most. On November 26, Bengal faced Rajasthan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in a must-win group game. Bengal had slipped to 32 for 4, and Gandhi hit 69 off 43 balls, with four fours and four sixes, at a strike rate of just over 160. That carried Bengal to 157 for 9.

His knock still wasn't enough. Rajasthan reached 162 for 4 in 16.4 overs to win by six wickets, and Bengal were knocked out.

What happens next? Bengal's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign is over, so Shakir Gandhi's next big opportunity depends on IPL interest. If the claims about the Mumbai Indians trials turn out to be accurate, a strong trial on top of his best domestic T20 season could put him in the frame.

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Mumbai Indians will go into the IPL 2027 auction in Goa on December 16 with nine squad slots to fill, two of them for overseas players. The five-time champions retained 16 players, including Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma and Arshdeep Singh, who was traded in.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma reappointed as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027

Both wicketkeepers they kept, Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton, are overseas players, so an uncapped Indian keeper-batter would cost them no overseas slot. Whether Shakir Gandhi gets a deal depends on how MI use the remaining slots.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.