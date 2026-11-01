Who is Shashank Singh? Meet India's lone bright spot in disastrous Hong Kong Sixes 2026 show as Men in Blue finish 11th

Shashank Singh grabbed attention with a blistering half-century against Bangladesh in the 11th place playoff match of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 in Hong Kong on Sunday. The Punjab Kings batter smashed 50 runs off just 15 deliveries to help India register their first victory in the tournament and finish 11th.

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Shashank struck seven sixes and a four at a strike rate of 333.33. His innings proved instrumental in India's successful chase of Bangladesh's 117-run target in the six-over contest.

India reached 117/1 in six overs to win by five wickets. Rahul Tripathi contributed 32 off 12 deliveries, while Rahul Tewatia and Nitish Rana remained unbeaten on 16 and 10 respectively.

Who is Shashank Singh? Born on 21 November, 1991, Shashank Singh is an Indian right-handed batter who also bowls right-arm medium pace. He represents Chhattisgarh in domestic cricket and Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Although he made his IPL debut in 2022 for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shashank had been part of the Delhi Daredevils (Now Delhi Capitals) and Rajasthan Royals squads earlier in his career. However, he did not get regular opportunities before finding his footing with Punjab Kings.

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Shashank Singh's IPL career Shashank made his IPL debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2022. He played 10 matches and scored 69 runs at a strike-rate of 146.80.

His career took a significant turn after Punjab Kings signed him at the IPL 2024 auction. His acquisition initially became a talking point after confusion over another player with the same name at the auction table. The franchise, however, clarified that the signing was intentional.

He subsequently made the most of the opportunity, scoring 354 runs in 14 matches at an average of 44.25 and a strike rate of 164.65.

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One of his most memorable performances came against Kolkata Knight Riders, when he scored an unbeaten 68 off 28 deliveries. His contribution helped Punjab Kings chase down 262, setting a record for the highest successful run chase in men's T20 cricket at the time.

Shashank continued his contributions in the following season, scoring 350 runs in 17 matches in IPL 2025. His ability to bat in the middle order and accelerate towards the end of an innings made him an important part of Punjab's batting line-up.

A significant achievement in domestic cricket Apart from his IPL performances, the all-rounder has also made a mark in domestic cricket while representing Chhattisgarh.

During the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he achieved a notable milestone against Manipur. He scored 154 runs and claimed five wickets in the same List A match, becoming the first Indian cricketer to achieve the double of scoring at least 150 runs and taking five wickets in a List A match.

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Chhattisgarh won the contest by 88 runs, with Shashank's all-round contribution playing a significant role. He was also honoured with the Lala Amarnath Award by BCCI for his all-round performances during the 2023-24 season.

His latest performance against Bangladesh in the Hong Kong Sixes adds another impressive batting display to his career. He finished the Hong Kong sixes tournament as India's second highest run-getter with 120 runs from four matches at a strike-rate of 315.79.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.