Who is Shikhar Mohan? 21-year-old left-hander from Jharkhand making waves in Indian domestic cricket

Shikhar Mohan has been the talk of the town recently in Indian domestic cricket. The left-hander from Jharkhand became the first centurion of Ranji Trophy 2026-27, after the 21-year-old scored 143 off 196 deliveries against Kerala at the Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur. Opting to bat first, Mohan and his opening partner Sharandeep Singh made most use of the batting friendly conditions on Sunday.

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While Sharandeep was dismissed for 33, Mohan continued his onslaught and along with Utkarsh Singh, forged 163 runs for the second wicket to set a platform for a big total for Jharkhand. However, Mohan was finally dismissed in the 71st over off Vaisakh Chandran, thereby missing his 150 by seven runs. But his knock has set the base for Jharkhand.

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At the time of writing, Jharkhand are sitting comfortably at 495/5 in 161 overs with captain Virat Singh (102 not out) and Aditya Chandresh Singh (120 not out) also registering their respective hundreds. Utkarsh contributed with 71 before he was dismissed.

Arguably the 21-year-old is the hosttest cricketing talent in the country at the moment. In fact, former India spinner and currently a member of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA), Shahbaz Nadeem, called Mohan a "long-term prospect", according to TimesofIndia.com.

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All you need to know about Shikhar Mohan Mohan hails from Doranda, a familiar part of Ranchi, which is mostly known for its educational institutions. Having picked up a bat at around the age of six when is father Suraj took him to the Ranchi Cricket Academy, Mohan impressed everyone at U-16, U-19 and U-23 levels before making his First-Class debut in the previous Ranji Trophy season.

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In the his 2023-24 Col CK Nayudu Trophy (U-23), Mohan scored 623 runs, with two hundreds and three half-centuries. He continued his run-scoring spree in the following season, with 887 runs, thus earning himself a call-up in the Jhankhand senior side.

In his maiden Ranji Trophy season, Mohan impressed with 613 runs from eight matches at a strike rate of 56.03, and scored two half-centuries and three hundreds. The highlight of debut Ranji Trophy season was a 207 against Nagaland in his only third appearance.

Since then, the left-hander has been in the headlines, for all the good reasons. Playing for South Zone, Mohan grabbed the limelight from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the Duleep Trophy final, scoring 85 and 52 in both innings to lead his team to title after 13 years, beating South Zone.

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Mohan followed it up with another solid knock of 60 on a green top in Srinagar against Jammu and Kashmir in the recently-concluded Irani Trophy, while playing for Rest of India side, led by Rishabh Pant.

Impact of Ishan Kishan & Rishabh Pant Mohan also spoke about the Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant's impact on his short career. “Ishan (Kishan) bhaiya has been very helpful in my career. Whenever he joins the team for Ranji or Vijay Hazare matches, he brings a very positive mindset and shares his top-level experience, advising what to do and not to do in specific situations," Mohan told TOI.

Also Read | Ishan Kishan rules Duleep Trophy final with double hundred at Chepauk

"Even during the Duleep Trophy final, he guided me on which shots to play on that pitch. Then in the Irani Cup, I had the privilege of playing under Rishabh (Pant) bhaiya. He shared his perspective on handling match situations, reading the game under pressure, and how to stay mentally composed,” added the southpaw.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in