Who is Shree Charani? India spinner stars with four-wicket haul against Japan at Asian Games 2026

Left-arm spinner Shree Charani continued her impressive run with another four-wicket haul as India thumped Japan by eight wickets in their Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal in Nisshan on Friday.

The left-arm spinner returned figures of 4/10 from four overs, helping restrict the hosts to 57 before India completed the chase in just five overs.

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The performance added another chapter to Charani's rapid rise in international cricket. But her journey to becoming one of India's leading left-arm spin options began several years before her international debut.

Who is Shree Charani? Born on 4 August, 2004, Charani is a left-arm orthodox spinner from YSR Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh. She developed an interest in cricket at a young age and received considerable support from her maternal uncle, Kishore Reddy, who played cricket during his free time. Charani began playing with a plastic bat with her uncle before progressing into organised cricket.

Also Read | Shree Charani breaks record for most wickets for India in single women’s T20 WC

Her early development was not restricted to bowling. She also contributed with the bat and impressed at the district and age-group level before increasingly establishing herself as a specialist left-arm spinner.

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A setback before her breakthrough Charani's progression was not entirely straightforward. She missed out on selection for India's Under-19 World Cup squad in 2023 but responded by making an impression at the Under-23 level.

Her performances subsequently brought her into the domestic system and attracted attention from the Women's Premier League. Delhi Capitals signed her at the 2025 auction for ₹55 lakh, giving her an opportunity to test herself against some of the leading players in women's cricket.

She made her WPL debut against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and later featured in the 2025 final, where she took two wickets. In the 2026 WPL season, she was the fifth highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets from 10 matches.

International debut in 2025 Charani made her ODI debut for India against South Africa during the tri-series in Sri Lanka in April 2025. Her T20I debut came against England in Nottingham in June that year, and she immediately made an impact by taking 4/12.

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Her performances during the England series helped establish her as a promising international star, while her ability to bowl quickly through the air and maintain control became important parts of her game.

A key part of India's 2025 World Cup campaign Charani's development accelerated during the 2025 Women's World Cup. She finished India's successful campaign with 14 wickets from nine matches, forming an effective spin combination with Deepti Sharma.

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Her performances also addressed one of India's long-standing requirements for a reliable left-arm spin option. Her control, athleticism and ability to bowl attacking deliveries made her a regular part of India's bowling plans.

Another four-fer at the Asian Games Charani entered the Asian Games after another strong spell of form. She took 4/20 in India's Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka before producing another four-wicket performance against Japan.

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The Asia Cup was even more memorable for Shree Charani as she became the quickest Indian bowler to take 50 T20I wickets. She achieved the feat in her 29th T20I, during the semifinal against Bangladesh.

Earlier this week, Charani achieved a historic rating of 804 in ICC T20I rankings. She surpassed legendary India skipper Mithali Raj to become the highest-rated women’s player.

Her latest figures of 4/10 helped India dismiss Japan for 57 and move into the semi-finals, where they will face Bangladesh on 20 September.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.