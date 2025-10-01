Who is Tim Robinson? New Zealand batter, ex-javelin thrower, slams maiden T20I century vs Australia

New Zealand incluced all-rounder Tim Robinson in the side for the 1st T20I match against Australia and the 23 year old came off of age in style. Robinson who was forced change in the side in place of an injured Rachin Ravindra socred his maiden international T20I hundred, scoring 106 runs of 66 balls and helped New Zealand set a score of 181 runs in their 20 overs.

Who is Tim Robinson? As per ESPNCricinfo, Robinson was a javelin thrower at Wellington College before he became a professional cricketer. The explosive top order batter had found a role at Wellington Firebird in Men's Super Smash league in 2021. In the 2023-24 season, Robinson scored 298 runs in six innings at an average of 59.60 and a strike rate of 187.42.

Around four months later, Robinson made his debut for New Zealand in T20I cricket during a match against Pakistan in April 2024. The batter also made his debut in ODIs in November against Sri Lanka.