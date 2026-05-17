Who is Tripurana Vijay? Andhra Pradesh spinner replaces Aqib Nabi to make IPL debut for Delhi Capitals during DC vs RR

Tripurana Vijay was handed his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut after Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel confirmed the inclusion of the Andhra Pradesh spinner against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Vijay was named in the playing XI replacing Aquib Nabi.
“Looking at the nature of the pitch, unfortunately Auqib Nabi misses out, and instead Vijay Tripurana is making his debut,” Axar said at the coin toss after opting to bowl first. However, Vijay's debut didn't go the way everyone would have wanted.
Brought into the attack inside the powerplay at the time when Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel were berserk, Vijay conceded 18 runs in his first six balls at the worlds richest franchise T20 league. Sooryavanshi went after Vijay, smashing the 24-year-old for two fours in his first three balls.
Vijay would have gotten Sooryavanshi for his maiden IPL wicket had Sameer Rizvi not dropped the chance. The Rajasthan Royals opener finished the over with a six. However, Vijay improved his show in his second over, conceding just a single six as he gave away 29 runs in his first two overs.
Vijay was born in 2001 in Tekkali, Andhra Pradesh, the youngster is a right-arm off-break bowler, who gradually came into limelight through his consistent performances in domestic cricket. The breakthrough of Vijay's career came in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy, where he finished with a match haul of 10 wickets against Rajasthan.
Vijay's show against Rajasthan grabbed the attention of the IPL scouts. With an ability to control the flow of runs in middle overs in white-ball cricket, Delhi Capitals acquired the services of Vijay to be in their spin-bowling plans for ₹30 lakhs during the auction last year.
So far, in 10 T20 matches, Vijay took 14 wickets at an average of 18.92 and at an economy of 6.8.
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