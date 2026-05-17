Who is Tripurana Vijay? Andhra Pradesh spinner replaces Aqib Nabi to make IPL debut for Delhi Capitals during DC vs RR

Tripurana Vijay was handed his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut after Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel confirmed the inclusion of the Andhra Pradesh spinner against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Vijay was named in the playing XI replacing Aquib Nabi.

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“Looking at the nature of the pitch, unfortunately Auqib Nabi misses out, and instead Vijay Tripurana is making his debut,” Axar said at the coin toss after opting to bowl first. However, Vijay's debut didn't go the way everyone would have wanted.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi outshines Virat Kohli, Abhishek Sharma in IPL

Brought into the attack inside the powerplay at the time when Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel were berserk, Vijay conceded 18 runs in his first six balls at the worlds richest franchise T20 league. Sooryavanshi went after Vijay, smashing the 24-year-old for two fours in his first three balls.

Vijay would have gotten Sooryavanshi for his maiden IPL wicket had Sameer Rizvi not dropped the chance. The Rajasthan Royals opener finished the over with a six. However, Vijay improved his show in his second over, conceding just a single six as he gave away 29 runs in his first two overs.

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Meet Tripurana Vijay - All you need to know Vijay was born in 2001 in Tekkali, Andhra Pradesh, the youngster is a right-arm off-break bowler, who gradually came into limelight through his consistent performances in domestic cricket. The breakthrough of Vijay's career came in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy, where he finished with a match haul of 10 wickets against Rajasthan.

Vijay's show against Rajasthan grabbed the attention of the IPL scouts. With an ability to control the flow of runs in middle overs in white-ball cricket, Delhi Capitals acquired the services of Vijay to be in their spin-bowling plans for ₹30 lakhs during the auction last year.

So far, in 10 T20 matches, Vijay took 14 wickets at an average of 18.92 and at an economy of 6.8.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in