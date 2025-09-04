Who is Uma Chetry? First woman from Northeast region to be picked up by Indian cricket team for a 50-over World Cup

Uma Chetry couldn't have asked for a better Thursday evening when the 23-year-old was named as a replacement for injured Yastika Bhatia in the Indian squad for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, starting later this month. Chetry, who was a part of the India A squad which will play the warm-up matches before the main event at the Women's World Cup 2025, will also play in the preceding three-match ODI series against Australian women, which starts next week in Chandigarh.

For someone like Chetry, coming from Assam’s Golaghat district, making the Indian team was itself a big deal. For the unversed, Chetry became the first woman from Assam and the Northeast region to play for the country, when she made his India debut last year in T20Is. With her selection in the Indian team for the World Cup, she also became the first cricketer from that region to be picked for the global event.

Who is Uma Chetry? All you need to know Born in 2002, Chetry got the taste of the game by seeing her elder siblings play on kutcha roads. She was gifted her first bat - made of plastic - by her mother Dipa when Chetry was three years old.

But the road to the Indian cricket wasn't a bed full of roses for Chetry as there were times when her father Lok Bahadur - a small-time farmer - struggled to make ends meet. Despite the struggles, Chetry's mother backed her to pursue the sport.

After getting her basics right under local coaches - Raja Rahman and Mehboob Alam - Chetry caught the eye of Golaghat District Sports Association treasurer Ajoy Sarma in 2011, who would push her candidature to the Assan Cricket Association.

Six years later, Chetry was a part of the Assam state team. Her biggest breakthrough came in 2023, when Chetry earned a spot in the India A team for ACC Women's T20 Emerging Asia Cup. in Hong Kong. The sme year, the wicketkeeper received her maiden call-up in the Indian squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh, followed by her selection in the triumphant Indian squad for the Asian Games.

When did Uma Chetry made her India debut? She finally made her India debut against South Africa in 2024 in T20Is. The right-hander was also named in Indian squads against South Africa and New Zealand, but is yet to get his maiden cap in 50-over cricket. So far, Chetry has played seven T20Is, scoring 37 runs in four innings.