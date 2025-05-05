Who is Urvil Patel? MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings signs fastest T20 centurion for rest of IPL 2025

The Chennai Super Kings have roped in Urvil Patel as an injury replacement for 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Vansh Bedi for the rest of the Indian Premier League season, according to reports.

Bedi was supposed to make his IPL debut in CSK's previous match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru but a last-minute injury meant he was replaced in the playing XI by Deepak Hooda.

Bedi suffered a ligament tear in the left ankle prior to the RCB, and that injury has ruled him out of the rest of the season.

Who is Urvil Patel? Urvil Patel, 26 years old, is an aggressive wicketkeeper batsman who plys his trade for Gujarat in the Indian domestic system.

He enjoyed a breakthrough season last year as he holds the record for the fastest Indian centurion in a T20 game. On November 27, 2024, he scored a century of just 28 balls for Gujarat against Tripura in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), the domestic T20 competition in India.

His blitzkrieg of an innings featured 12 maximums and seven boundaries, as his 35-ball 113 helped Gujarat chase down 156 in just 10.2 overs.

He scored yet another explosive ton days later, on December 5, 2024, smashing a 36-ball century against Uttarakhand.

Also Read | Ayush Mhatre achieves special milestone with his game-changing knock for CSK

Also Read | Dhoni takes blame on himself after CSK lose to RCB by 2 runs

The 25-year-old enjoyed a prolific SMAT campaign as he scored 315 runs in 6 games, with 2 centuries, at an average of more than 78 and a strike-rate of almost 230.

Those two centuries has helped him occupy two spots in the list of top five fastest Indian centurions in T20 matches.

Unsold in IPL 2025 auction Patel went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, having registered at a base price of ₹30 lakh. The player he replaces, Bedi, was picked up by CSK for ₹55 lakh.

The 26-year-old has already featured for an IPL franchise, as he was part of the Gujarat Titans side in IPL 2023. Interestingly, GT lost to CSK in the final of that edition in a nail-biting finish, with Ravindra Jadeja hitting a six and a four to win the Chennai side their fifth title.

Also Read | RCB vs CSK; Best of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in Bengaluru