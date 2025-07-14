Who is Varun Aaron? Meet Sunrisers Hyderabad's new bowling coach, worked as commentator in IPL 2025

Former India pacer Varun Aaron, who worked as a commentator in the previous season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been roped in as bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Aaron's appointment was made public by the franchise on its social media handles on Monday.

Aaron thus replaced former New Zealand quick James Franklin, who served as Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling coach in IPL 2025. Franklin had replaced ex-South Africa speedster Dale Steyn. The 35-year-old Aaron, who announced his retirement at the beginning of the year, will work to fine-tune the 2016 IPL winners' bowling attack for next season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad took to X to announce Aaron's appointment, which read, “A fiery addition to our coaching staff! Welcome Varun Aaron as our new bowling coach.”

Varun Aaron's numbers in cricket Aaron announced himself to the world as a genuine quick when he headlined by clocking 153 kph during the 2010-11 Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Gujarat. With some consistent performances in domestic cricket, Aaron was named in the India Emerging Players squad that went to Australia in 2011.

He made his senior India debut in 2011 against England in October 2011, and a month later, earned his maiden Test cap against West Indies. However, he had brief stint with the national team, nine appearances in Tests and ODIs each. In Tests, Aaron picked 18 wickets, and 11 in ODIs.

In the IPL, Aaron was a familiar face, having represented Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. His last appearance in the league dates back to the 2022 season when he lifted the title with Gujarat Titans, led by then-captain Hardik Pandya.

Aaron's last appearance in competitive cricket came in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy for Jharkhand against Goa. He ended the match with figures of 2/29 in his six-over spell as Jharkhand cruised to a comfortable 31-run victory with consummate ease.