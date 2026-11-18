Yash Dhull is in the news again. This time, for a century-making performance in the 2026-27 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

The Delhi batter's 125-run innings adds to a career that began with considerable expectations following his leadership of India's Under-19 team to the 2022 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup title.

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Born on 11 November 2002 in New Delhi, Dhull is a right-handed batter who represents Delhi in domestic cricket. He first came into the national spotlight as captain of India's Under-19 team, leading the side to the World Cup trophy in the West Indies in February 2022.

His journey through age-group cricket had already established him as a promising batter. He represented Delhi at the Under-14 and Under-16 levels before being appointed captain of the national Under-19 side.

Yash Dhull's 125 against Bihar in SMAT Playing against Bihar at the Daly College Ground in Indore on Wednesday, Dhull scored 125 off just 59 deliveries. His innings included 16 fours and seven sixes, taking his strike rate to 211.86. He reached his century off 52 deliveries.

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Dhull's contribution helped Delhi post 224/5 in their allotted 20 overs after Bihar won the toss and elected to field. He shared the batting responsibilities with Tejasvi Singh, who scored 51 off 25 deliveries, while Sarthak Ranjan contributed 18. Raghuvendra Pratap Singh eventually dismissed Dhull.

The innings came two days after Dhull had scored an unbeaten 78 off 40 balls against Punjab in the same tournament. Delhi won that contest by 109 runs, with Mayank Yadav taking four wickets. The back-to-back performances highlighted Dhull's contribution to Delhi's campaign in the domestic T20 competition.

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Twin centuries on first-class debut Dhull's arrival in senior cricket was equally significant. He made his first-class debut for Delhi against Tamil Nadu in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy, scoring centuries in both innings.

He finished that Ranji Trophy season as Delhi's leading run-scorer, accumulating 479 runs at an average of 119.75. His tally included three centuries, with an unbeaten 200 against Chhattisgarh being another notable performance.

These performances established him as a top-order batter capable of producing substantial innings in the longer format. He subsequently made his T20 debut in the SMAT in October 2022 and his List A debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy the following month.

India's Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Dhull's most prominent international achievement came in 2022, when he captained India to the Under-19 World Cup title in the West Indies.

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India defeated England in the final to secure their fifth Under-19 World Cup title. Dhull played an important role in the campaign, particularly in the semi-final against Australia, where he scored 110 runs to help India reach the final.

His performances earned him a place in the ICC's Team of the Tournament, recognising his contributions as both a batter and captain. He had also captained India to the 2021 Under-19 Asia Cup title in the United Arab Emirates.

IPL experience with Delhi Capitals Dhull's performances at the Under-19 level also earned him an opportunity in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Delhi Capitals (DC) acquired him at the 2022 IPL auction ahead of the 15th edition of the tournament.

He subsequently made four IPL appearances for the franchise, scoring 16 runs across three innings. Although his opportunities in the competition were limited, he continued to represent Delhi in domestic cricket.

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A right-handed batter who can also bowl occasional off-spin, Dhull has featured for India A and North Zone in addition to his domestic commitments.

Having already demonstrated his ability in first-class cricket, age-group international cricket and the shorter formats, Dhull's latest innings adds another substantial score to his record in Indian domestic cricket.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.