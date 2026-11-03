Who is Yash Rathod? 5 things to know about the Nagpur-born India A batter after his century against New Zealand A

Yash Rathod made headlines on Tuesday after scoring an unbeaten century for India A against New Zealand A in the second unofficial Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The left-handed batter joined Yashasvi Jaiswal in rescuing India A after an early collapse, helping the visitors secure a draw in the four-day contest.

Rathod remained unbeaten on 100 off 122 deliveries as India A reached 282/2 in their second innings. His innings included nine fours and came as part of an unbroken 247-run partnership with Jaiswal, who finished on 155 not out.

The century was another significant contribution from the Vidarbha batter, who has been making steady progress in domestic cricket. Here are five things to know about Yash Rathod.

Nagpur-born left-handed batter Born on 16 May 2000 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Yash Rathod is a left-handed middle-order batter who represents Vidarbha in domestic cricket. The 26-year-old can also bowl slow left-arm orthodox deliveries.

Rathod progressed through Vidarbha's age-group cricket system before establishing himself in the senior side. His performances at the junior level brought him into the national youth setup, providing an early indication of his batting potential.

Made his mark in the Cooch Behar Trophy One of Rathod's earliest significant achievements came during the 2017-18 Cooch Behar Trophy, India's premier domestic Under-19 multi-day tournament.

He played a crucial role in Vidarbha's title-winning campaign, finishing as the competition's leading run-scorer. Rathod accumulated 945 runs at an average of 94.5, registering four centuries and two half-centuries.

His performances earned him opportunities in India's junior cricket setup. He subsequently represented India Under-19 and featured in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup and other age-group assignments.

Vidarbha's leading run-scorer in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy Rathod's breakthrough in senior domestic cricket came during the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, when he established himself as an important member of Vidarbha's batting order.

He scored his maiden first-class century against Madhya Pradesh in the semi-final, making 141 in the second innings to help Vidarbha recover from a difficult position.

He took another significant step forward in the 2024-25 season, finishing as the highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy. Rathod accumulated 960 runs in 10 matches at an average of 53.33, including five centuries and three half-centuries. Vidarbha went on to win the competition.

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Scored 194 in Duleep Trophy final Rathod continued his impressive red-ball performances in the 2025 Duleep Trophy, representing Central Zone.

His standout contribution came in the final against South Zone, where he scored a career-best 194. Batting in the middle order, he formed an important partnership with Rajat Patidar, who also registered a century.

Rathod narrowly missed out on a double century but strengthened his credentials as a dependable performer in India's domestic circuit.

Impressive performances on India A tour of New Zealand Rathod's selection for the India A tour of New Zealand provided him with another opportunity to demonstrate his ability at a higher level.

He began the unofficial Test series with scores of 44 not out and 66 in the first match at Lincoln. He followed that up with 13 in the first innings of the second unofficial Test before producing an unbeaten 100 in the second innings.

His century, alongside Jaiswal's 155 not out, helped India A recover from 35/2 and finish at 282/2. The visitors had conceded a 78-run first-innings lead after scoring 346 in reply to New Zealand A's 424.