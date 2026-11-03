Who is Yash Rathod? 5 things to know about the Nagpur-born India A batter after his century against New Zealand A

Yash Rathod made headlines on Tuesday after scoring an unbeaten century for India A against New Zealand A in the second unofficial Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The left-handed batter joined Yashasvi Jaiswal in rescuing India A after an early collapse, helping the visitors secure a draw in the four-day contest.

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Rathod remained unbeaten on 100 off 122 deliveries as India A reached 282/2 in their second innings. His innings included nine fours and came as part of an unbroken 247-run partnership with Jaiswal, who finished on 155 not out.

The century was another significant contribution from the Vidarbha batter, who has been making steady progress in domestic cricket. Here are five things to know about Yash Rathod.

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Nagpur-born left-handed batter Born on 16 May 2000 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Yash Rathod is a left-handed middle-order batter who represents Vidarbha in domestic cricket. The 26-year-old can also bowl slow left-arm orthodox deliveries.

Rathod progressed through Vidarbha's age-group cricket system before establishing himself in the senior side. His performances at the junior level brought him into the national youth setup, providing an early indication of his batting potential.

Made his mark in the Cooch Behar Trophy One of Rathod's earliest significant achievements came during the 2017-18 Cooch Behar Trophy, India's premier domestic Under-19 multi-day tournament.

He played a crucial role in Vidarbha's title-winning campaign, finishing as the competition's leading run-scorer. Rathod accumulated 945 runs at an average of 94.5, registering four centuries and two half-centuries.

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His performances earned him opportunities in India's junior cricket setup. He subsequently represented India Under-19 and featured in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup and other age-group assignments.

Vidarbha's leading run-scorer in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy Rathod's breakthrough in senior domestic cricket came during the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, when he established himself as an important member of Vidarbha's batting order.

He scored his maiden first-class century against Madhya Pradesh in the semi-final, making 141 in the second innings to help Vidarbha recover from a difficult position.

He took another significant step forward in the 2024-25 season, finishing as the highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy. Rathod accumulated 960 runs in 10 matches at an average of 53.33, including five centuries and three half-centuries. Vidarbha went on to win the competition.

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Scored 194 in Duleep Trophy final Rathod continued his impressive red-ball performances in the 2025 Duleep Trophy, representing Central Zone.

His standout contribution came in the final against South Zone, where he scored a career-best 194. Batting in the middle order, he formed an important partnership with Rajat Patidar, who also registered a century.

Rathod narrowly missed out on a double century but strengthened his credentials as a dependable performer in India's domestic circuit.

Impressive performances on India A tour of New Zealand Rathod's selection for the India A tour of New Zealand provided him with another opportunity to demonstrate his ability at a higher level.

He began the unofficial Test series with scores of 44 not out and 66 in the first match at Lincoln. He followed that up with 13 in the first innings of the second unofficial Test before producing an unbeaten 100 in the second innings.

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His century, alongside Jaiswal's 155 not out, helped India A recover from 35/2 and finish at 282/2. The visitors had conceded a 78-run first-innings lead after scoring 346 in reply to New Zealand A's 424.

The second unofficial Test eventually ended in a draw, but Rathod's consistency across the two matches provided another reminder of his first-class batting credentials.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.