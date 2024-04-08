Who is Yash Thakur? Lucknow’s hero in LSG vs GT match took the first fifer of IPL 2024 against Gujarat
IPL 2024: Yash Thakur claimed the first fifer of IPL 2024 against Gujarat as the Lucknow pacer earned the Player of the Match.
IPL 2024: Thanks to Yash Thakur, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured their first victory against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL history. The right-arm pacer took the first fifer of the tournament to help his team secure a 30-run win. With this, he also entered the list of Top 10 wicket-takers of the season. He is now at number 10, with 6 wickets in 10.5 overs while conceding 111 runs.