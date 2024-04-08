IPL 2024: Yash Thakur claimed the first fifer of IPL 2024 against Gujarat as the Lucknow pacer earned the Player of the Match.

IPL 2024: Thanks to Yash Thakur, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured their first victory against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL history. The right-arm pacer took the first fifer of the tournament to help his team secure a 30-run win. With this, he also entered the list of Top 10 wicket-takers of the season. He is now at number 10, with 6 wickets in 10.5 overs while conceding 111 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The focus in the LSG vs GT match on April 7 was on Mayank Yadav. The young pacer, touted as India’s fastest bowler, was awarded the Player of the Match back-to-back in the last two matches that Lucknow played.

Also Read: Who won yesterday IPL Match? Top highlights of last night’s LSG vs GT match He bowled the fourth over of the innings and was hit for three 4s. His fiery pace, which he is known for, was not quite there in this match. He was forced to leave after bowling one over against Gujarat. When LSG’s premier bowler was gone, KL Rahul needed someone to restrict GT. The Titans had already put up a 47-run partnership in 5 overs without losing their openers. The target was a modest 163. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yash came to bowl the final over of the powerplay and dismissed GT captain Shubman Gill. Gill was 19 when the young pacer castled him. Gujarat were 5 down for 92 when Yash Thakur was asked to bowl his second over.

Also Read: KL Rahul is a ‘spare tyre’, says Navjot Singh Sidhu; here’s why Yash claimed his second wicket when Vijay Shankar was caught behind in the 15th over. On the fifth delivery, he dismissed Rashid Khan for a duck. It was this double-wicket maiden over from Yash Thakur that took the game away from GT.

Yash was thrashed in his third over. Rahul Tewatia hit him for a 6 and then a 4, with Gujarat scoring 13 runs in the 17th over. However, in Yash’s final over, he dismissed danger-man Tewatia. Nicholas Pooran did not make any mistakes while taking the catch at deep square leg. Next, Yash sent Noor Ahmad back to the pavilion with a short ball. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yash Thakur was awarded the Player of the Match. This was LSG's third consecutive win for LSG. On all three occasions, a pacer has won it for Lucknow.

Who is Yash Thakur? Born in Kolkata on December 28, 1998, Yash Thakur plays for Vidarbha in domestic cricket. Darshan Nalkande and Umesh Yadav, who played for the Titans last night, also play for Vidarbha in domestic cricket. So far, Yash has taken 69 T20 wickets, 54 List-A wickets, and 67 first-class wickets.

