Who is Yash Thakur? Vidarbha's Asian Games gold medallist pacer becomes India's 267th ODI cricketer in IND vs NZ series

Yash Thakur became the 267th cricketer to represent India in ODIs, when the Vidarbha pacer was handed his debut cap by all-rounder Axar Patel just before the start of the fifth 50-over game against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Thakur replaced left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was released in order to play the ongoing domestic cricket back in India. Kuldeep was also in the Test squad against New Zealand.

India lead the series 2-1 having won the first two ODIs of the series, while the third match was washed out. The visitors lost the fourth ODI by a huge margin of 244 runs. Also added in the Indian playing XI for the fifth ODI was Mohammed Siraj, who replaced Gurnoor Brar.

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The 27-year-old has already represented India in the T20Is earlier in the year and was also a part of the gold medal-winning men's cricket Indian team at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

All you need to know about Yash Thakur Having made his List A debut for Vidarbha in the 2016-17 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Thakur has been an experienced customer in Indian domestic circuit. Two seasons later, the right-arm medium pacer made his first-class and T20 debuts for the state side. His maiden five-wicket haul in List A cricket came in the 2021-22 season of Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Meanwhile, Thakur's big break came in IPL 2023, when he was picked up for ₹45 lakhs by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). His IPL debut came against Chennai Super Kings. The following season, Thakur claimed his maiden IPL fifer against Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Thakur was a regular for LSG in IPL 2023 and 2024, picking up 24 wickets in 19 matches. He moved to Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 and played just three games for his second IPL team. Thakur received his maiden India call-up against Zimbabwe for the T20I series on the back of a good domestic show.

He made his India debut against Zimbabwe in Harare and has so far played four games in total for the Men in Blue, taking five wickets. Thakur played two games against Zimbabwe and one against Afghanistan and Japan. However, he didn't get match in the Asian Games 2026 despite being in the squad, that defended its gold, beating Pakistan in the final.

Before making his ODI debut, Thakur played 60 List A matches and has 97 wickets to his name, with five four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul in List A cricket. His career-best List A show was 5/53.

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur.