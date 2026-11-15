Who is Yash Thakur? Vidarbha's Asian Games gold medallist pacer becomes India's 267th ODI cricketer in IND vs NZ series

Yash Thakur became the 267th cricketer to represent India in ODIs, when the Vidarbha pacer was handed his debut cap by all-rounder Axar Patel just before the start of the fifth 50-over game against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Thakur replaced left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was released in order to play the ongoing domestic cricket back in India. Kuldeep was also in the Test squad against New Zealand.

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India lead the series 2-1 having won the first two ODIs of the series, while the third match was washed out. The visitors lost the fourth ODI by a huge margin of 244 runs. Also added in the Indian playing XI for the fifth ODI was Mohammed Siraj, who replaced Gurnoor Brar.

Also Read | IND vs NZ 5th ODI Live Score: Shreyas Iyer dismissed as India in spot of bother

The 27-year-old has already represented India in the T20Is earlier in the year and was also a part of the gold medal-winning men's cricket Indian team at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

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All you need to know about Yash Thakur Having made his List A debut for Vidarbha in the 2016-17 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Thakur has been an experienced customer in Indian domestic circuit. Two seasons later, the right-arm medium pacer made his first-class and T20 debuts for the state side. His maiden five-wicket haul in List A cricket came in the 2021-22 season of Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Meanwhile, Thakur's big break came in IPL 2023, when he was picked up for ₹45 lakhs by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). His IPL debut came against Chennai Super Kings. The following season, Thakur claimed his maiden IPL fifer against Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Thakur was a regular for LSG in IPL 2023 and 2024, picking up 24 wickets in 19 matches. He moved to Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 and played just three games for his second IPL team. Thakur received his maiden India call-up against Zimbabwe for the T20I series on the back of a good domestic show.

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He made his India debut against Zimbabwe in Harare and has so far played four games in total for the Men in Blue, taking five wickets. Thakur played two games against Zimbabwe and one against Afghanistan and Japan. However, he didn't get match in the Asian Games 2026 despite being in the squad, that defended its gold, beating Pakistan in the final.

Before making his ODI debut, Thakur played 60 List A matches and has 97 wickets to his name, with five four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul in List A cricket. His career-best List A show was 5/53.

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur.

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New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Seifert(w), Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in