Who is Yash Vagadia? Yorkshire cricketer substituting Ben Stokes despite not being in England squad in 1st Test vs India

The third day of the ongoing India vs England first Test at Headingly in Leeds saw an unknown face on the field when Yash Vagadia came on as a substitute fielder for home captain Ben Stokes on Sunday. Notably, the 21-year-old Vagadia is not a part of the England squad announced for the first Test against India.

The incident occurred early during India's second innings when Stokes went out of the ground after the completion of the seventh over. However, Stokes returned shortly. India were 22/1 in 7.1 overs when Vagadia was caught on camera.

Who is Yash Vagadia? Vagadia is a Indian-origin English cricketer who plays club cricket for Yorkshire. A right-handed batter and right-arm medium pacer, Vagadia made his One-Day Cup debut for Yorkshire against Warwickshire in 2024. He first played for Yorkshire at Under-14 level.

Thereafter, Vagadia went on to lead Yorkshire's academy and U-18 teams and also signed his first rookie pro contract with Yorkshire in 2022. The same over, he was also named as Yorkshire Academy Player of the Year.

Why Yash Vagadia was allowed despite not being in squad? Ahead of the first Test, Vagadia along with his Yorkshire teammates Jawad Akhtar and Noah Kelly were named for 12th man duties for the first Test between India and England. Notably, the troika of Akhtar, Kelly and Vagadia aren't a part of England's 14-man squad that was announced for the first Test.

"Great to see Yorkshire’s own Jawad Akhtar, Noah Kelly & Yash Vagadia sharing 12th man duties for the #ENGvIND Test here at Headingley," Yorkshire County Cricket Club wrote on X on June 20.