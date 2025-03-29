Who leads IPL 2025 Points Table after RCB vs CSK match? Check updated list here

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lead IPL 2025 after defeating Chennai Super Kings, securing 4 points from 2 matches. CSK dropped to 7th place with 2 points. 

Updated29 Mar 2025, 07:34 AM IST
RCB are currently leading the IPL 2025 points table
RCB are currently leading the IPL 2025 points table(AFP)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently top the IPL 2025 points table after their win over Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium on Friday. The Rajat Patidar-led side have won both their matches so far and are the only team in the tournament with 4 points and a healthy net run rate of +2.266.

Also Read | IPL 2025: RCB get Vijay Mallya praise after breaking 17-year-old Chepauk jinx

Meanwhile, CSK have slipped from 4th to 7th place with 2 points from their 2 matches and a net run rate of -1.013.

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings remain in 2nd and 3rd place respectively, with the same points as CSK but a higher net run rate of +0.963 and +0.550. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have all moved up a place to 4th, 5th and 6th respectively.

CSK vs RCB highlights:

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. RCB got a solid start from their openers Virat Kohli (31 off 30 balls) and Phil Slat (32 off 16 balls). Devdutt Paddikal (27 off 14 balls) and skipper Rajat Patidar (51 off 32 balls) kept the momentum going. The visitors ultimately posted a total of 196 runs at Chepauk.

In reply, CSK never looked comfortable enough to chase down the score, with only Rachin Ravindra (41 off 31 balls) making it into the fourties as the yellow side's middle order completely collapsed. Questions were also raised about MS Dhoni's decision to bat at number 9, with both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin batting ahead of him.

In the end, CSK could only manage 146 runs in their 20 overs as they lost a match to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chepauk for the first time since 2008.

CSK next match:

Chennai Super Kings will next face Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Sunday. Meanwhile, RCB will have an extended break after Friday's match and will now face Gujarat Titans on April 2.

First Published:29 Mar 2025, 07:21 AM IST
