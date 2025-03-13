Who was Syed Abid Ali, cricketer who ensured India’s 1971 Test series victories in England, West Indies

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday condoled the death of former India all-rounder Syed Abid Ali, saying he "embodied the spirit of the game" and his contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered.

Ali, who was known for his versatility and sharp fielding skills, died in the United States on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 83.

He was part of a golden generation of Hyderabad cricketers that included MAK Pataudi, ML Jaisimha, and Abbas Ali Baig.

Who was Syed Abid Ali? Born on September 9, 1941, in Hyderabad, Ali was well-known for his all-round abilities. He played for India during the late 1960s and early 1970s. He was a medium-pace bowler, a lower-order batsman, and an exceptional fielder.

He made his cricket debut in 1959 initially as a wicketkeeper, playing for Hyderabad and later transitioned into an all-rounder bowler.

Ali made his Test debut in December 1967 against Australia in Adelaide, marking the occasion with a sensational 6/55 in the first innings – his career-best bowling figures.

His batting prowess was on display later in the same series when he scored 78 and 81 in the Sydney Test, proving his all-round capabilities.

His cricket career Ali represented India in 29 Tests and 5 ODIs, leaving a mark with his all-round capabilities. He opened for India during the New Zealand tour in 1968 and the West Indies in 1971.

His contributions were instrumental in India’s historic Test series victories in England and the West Indies in 1971, where his fielding, bowling, and batting proved invaluable.

Between 1967 and 1974, he played 29 Tests for India, tallying 1,018 runs and taking 47 wickets.

Life after cricket After retiring, Ali dedicated most of his time to coaching, training, and mentoring budding cricketers. He coached the Hyderabad junior teams before moving to the US in the 1980s.

He took on coaching assignments in the Maldives and the UAE and guided the Andhra Ranji team to a South Zone league victory in the 2001-02 season.

"Shri Syed Abid Ali was a true all-rounder, a cricketer who embodied the spirit of the game. His contributions to India’s historic victories in the 1970s will always be remembered," said BCCI president Roger Binny in a statement.

"His dedication and versatility made him stand out. My deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

"Shri Syed Abid Ali’s all-round skills and his contribution to Indian cricket are quite valued. He was a true gentleman of the game. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated.