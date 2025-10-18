Who were Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, & Haroon? 3 rising Afghan cricketers tragically killed in Pakistani airstrike

In a tragic development, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Saturday announced that three young and promising cricketers were among those killed in fresh airstrike by Pakistan. The three cricketers were identified as Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah and Haroon.

According to a Tolo News report, Pakistan conducted a series of airstrikes in Afghanistan's Paktika province, thus breaching a recent ceasefire agreement between the two countries. The airstrikes targeted the residential areas of Urgun and Barmal districts in Afghanistan, leaving several civilians dead.

The three players had travelled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to play in a friendly cricket match. They returned to their respective homes in Urgun. The deadly attack took place when the trio were a part of a gathering.

All you need to know about Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah & Haroon Kabeer Agha: The youngster known for his aggressive batting at the top of the order, was on verge of getting shortlisted for the U-23 provincial camp due to his consistent shows at the domestic level. He has represented regional clubs at the domestic level and played in youth tournaments organised by the Afghanistan Cricket Board's southern committee.

Sibghatullah: A medium-fast bowler form Paktika, Sibghatullah played for Urgun Warriors in the local tournaments approved by the ACB. With his sharp cricketing acumen during last year's Paktika Premier League, Sibghatullah had emerged as a leader for future.

Haroon: The promising all-rounder has established himself as one of the known faced in Afghanistan's domestic scene with consistent performances in local T20 and tape-ball tournaments. Hailed as one of the versatile players, Haroon bowled orthodox off-spin and bat right-handed. He was studying at a local college while taking up cricket full time.

Afghanistan pull out of tri-series in Pakistan After the death of three cricketers, the ACB decided to withdraw from the tri-series involving Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The tri-series was scheduled to start from November 17 with the final to be played on November 29. Pakistan was host the tri-series.

Statement from Afghanistan Cricket Board.

“In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon) alongside 5 other fellow countrymen from Urgun District were martyred, and seven others were injured. The players had earlier traveled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering,” ACB said in a statement.

