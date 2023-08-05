Who will be the top four teams at ODI World Cup 2023? Australian veteran says, ‘India are playing…’1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 01:41 PM IST
Glenn McGrath picks Australia, India, England, and Pakistan as his top four teams for the ODI World Cup. He also advised Jasprit Bumrah on managing his workload.
Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath has picked his top four teams for the ODI World Cup which is scheduled to be held in India from October this year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message