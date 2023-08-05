McGrath's advice for Jasprit Bumrah:

The veteran Australian pacer also had a word of advice for Jasprit Bumrah, who is set to make a comeback to the Indian team in the upcoming Ireland series and is expected to play in the ODI World Cup. While noting that he is a big Bumrah fan, McGrath said that the Indian pacer may have to choose which formats of the game he wants to play. He said that the 29-year-old's unique action can put a lot of strain on his body and with no off-season due to the IPL and a packed international schedule, it will be harder to play all three formats.