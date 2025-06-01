Who will win IPL 2025 Final? David Warner makes bold prediction, names Player of the Match

The 18th season of the IPL is indeed proving ominous for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who now hope to win their first IPL trophy with one final victory on 3 June. While RCB's rivals will be decided after today's match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, former IPL-winning captain David Warner has already predicted that the Bengaluru-based franchise will win the lucrative league this year, naming his fellow Australian Josh Hazlewood as the player of the match for the penultimate clash.

Asked about the IPL 2025 winner on X (formerly Twitter), Warner replied, "I think RCB and Josh hazelwood man of the match,"

Josh Hazlewood in IPL 2025: Notably, Hazlewood has been RCB's leading wicket-taker this year, taking 21 wickets in 11 matches, including his best figures of 4/33 against Rajasthan Royals. Even in the Qualifier 1 match against the Punjab Kings, the fast bowler bowled tough lines and lengths, troubling the PBKS batters and eventually taking three wickets.

After the match, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra also lauded Hazlewood on his YouTube channel, saying, “Josh Hazlewood came, and what a trajectory this guy has. He doesn't stop. He had come after an injury. At times, you are slightly ginger when you return from injury... He said, 'Forget that, I will do it.' He dismissed Shreyas Iyer for the fourth time. Shreyas Iyer isn't able to play at all against him, and he didn't stop there. After that, Josh Inglis. I thought those were the two biggest wickets in the middle order, and it was all over.”

The right handed pacer will next be seen in action during the IPL Final on 3 June at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Notably, Hazlewood is also part of Australia's squad for the World Test Championship Final and will have to rush to England after the IPL to play the coveted match.