Who won yesterday’s IPL match? Key highlights from SRH vs MI encounter in Hyderabad?

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) jumped to the third spot from sixth in the points table after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. It was also their fourth win on the trot in the IPL 2025.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad's misery continued as the Men in Orange remained at ninth spot.

Let's see the key highlights from the SRH vs MI encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on April 23.

A powerplay to forget for SRH Teams losing four or more wickets in the powerplay while batting first rarely end up on the winning side- six of the previous eight such instances in the IPL resulted in defeats. SRH featured in two of those eight and lost on both occasions. The same story played out in Hyderabad last night.

The home side could not recover from 13/4. Heinrich Klaasen's first 50 of the season, an attractive 71 off 44 and impact substitute Abhinav Manohar's 43 off 37 just delayed the inevitable.

Travis Head (0), Abhishek Sharma (8) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (2) all endured yet another failure, with Ishan Kishan's dismissal becoming the most bizarre moment of the season.

Ishan Kishan's brain-fade moment The drama unfolded in the third over when Ishan Kishan attempted to play Deepak Chahar's delivery down the leg side. The on-field umpire, Vinod Seshan, was initially ready to declare the ball as wide, but upon seeing Kishan walking off, he changed his mind and raised his finger.

It took everyone by surprise, and even the Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya appreciated Kishan's honesty. However, replays showed Kishan's bat did not even make contact with the ball.

Kishan was panned by users on social media.

Trent Boult & Jasprit Bumrah's memorable night Trent Boult took the wickets of the openers and later returned to take two more wickets in the 20th over. It was Boult's second-best figures (4/26) in the IPL.

Bumrah, on the other hand, was expensive in his four overs, conceding 39 runs. However, he took the wicket of SRH's top-scorer Heinrich Klaasen, which was also Bumrah's 300th T20 wicket. Bumrah is just the second Indian pacer after Bhuvneshwar Kumar to reach the coveted landmark.

Rohit Sharma enters history books The night just got better for the Mumbai Indians as Rohit Sharma carried his form from the unbeaten half-century against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday (April 20).

Rohit, who remained not out at 70 off 46 balls, reached 12,000 runs in T20S - the second Indian after Virat Kohli to the historic landmark. It was his second consecutive 50 in IPL, and for the first time, he achieved the same since 2016. Suryakumar Yadav's (40 off 19) rapid knock gave one more net run rate boost for MI.

What's next? Sunrisers Hyderabad play Chennai Super Kings at home on April 25 (Friday). It has to be noted that SRH never managed to beat CSK in Chennai in five attempts. Mumbai Indians host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a day game on Sunday (April 27).