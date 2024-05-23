Who won yesterday's IPL match? Top highlights of last night's RR vs RCB playoff match
Who won yesterday's IPL match? Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in a thrilling match, chasing down 172/8 with key contributions from Jaiswal, Samson, Parag, Hetmeyer, and Powell. RR's win sets up a clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2.
