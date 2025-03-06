Who won South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final match? Top highlights of SA - NZ Champions Trophy match

In a dominating effort on Wednesday, New Zealand defeated South Africa by 50 runs to seal a ticket to the final of the Champions Trophy in Dubai against India. This is the back-to-back second major ICC tournament where Proteas have made it to the qualifiers but failed to convert it into a trophy. In the last encounter, South Africa had also failed to win the T20 World Cup final against India in 2024.

Also Read | Mushfiqur Rahim retires from ODI cricket after Bangladesh’s CT debacle

South Africa vs New Zealand highlights: Opting to bat first, New Zealand rode on Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson's fluent centuries to score a mammoth 362/6. In reply, South Africa managed 312/9 in 50 overs, despite an unbeaten century from David Miller.

Advertisement

Rachin Ravindra produced a 101-ball 108-run knock that was laced with 13 fours and a six, while Kane Williamson smashed 102 off 94 balls with 10 fours and two maximums. Daryl Mitchell (49) and Glenn Phillips (49 not out) provided the fireworks in the slog overs.

The Proteas seemed to be on course in the initial part of their run chase, but they stumbled later on, losing wickets in the middle overs, and eventually lost their way. Captain Temba Bavuma (56) and Rassie van der Dussen (69) also struck half-centuries, but those were not enough.

Captain Mitchell Santner once again shone with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 43 runs in a match where both teams scored over 300 runs. Meanwhile, Glenn Phillips also showcased his all-round talent with 2 wickets for 27 runs in his 3 overs and Matt Henry continued his good form with 2 wickets for 43 runs in his 7 overs.

Advertisement